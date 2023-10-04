Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,047,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,246,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after acquiring an additional 724,110 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,544,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after acquiring an additional 108,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,570,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,893,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,645,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

