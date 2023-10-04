East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $67.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.86.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

EWBC stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

