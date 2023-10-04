Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 115.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after acquiring an additional 107,022 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 402,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $142.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

