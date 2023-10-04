easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) PT Lowered to GBX 540

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 540 ($6.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($7.68) to GBX 585 ($7.07) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 630 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 540 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.57.

easyJet Stock Performance

About easyJet

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. easyJet has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

