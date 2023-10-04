Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Encore Wire worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.39. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

