Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90,335.10

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $90,335.10 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00035295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,020,655 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

