Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ERII stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.23 and a beta of 1.29. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 51,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,427,577.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $1,127,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,818 shares of company stock worth $3,419,449. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

