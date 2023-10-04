Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Up 11.3% in September

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 10,690,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

