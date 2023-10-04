Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.21.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,777.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,204.6% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $609,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

