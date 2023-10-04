Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $63.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $143.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2023 earnings at $135.37 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,194.67.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,010.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,095.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,815.84. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

