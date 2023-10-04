Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

TSE:LAC opened at C$22.19 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$21.37 and a 12-month high of C$39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.58.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

