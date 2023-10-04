Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Copa Holdings, S.A.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copa in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.06 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $83.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Copa has a 52-week low of $69.67 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 21.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Copa by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

