Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Head-To-Head Survey

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite -11.06% -19.89% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanryu and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Eventbrite 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Eventbrite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Hanryu.

81.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanryu and Eventbrite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $1.40 million 178.91 N/A N/A N/A Eventbrite $260.93 million 3.69 -$55.38 million ($0.33) -29.09

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Hanryu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

