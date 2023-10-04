Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.45

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.93 ($0.02). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 412,140 shares traded.

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

