eXp World Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,073% compared to the average daily volume of 1,280 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

eXp World Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 287.86 and a beta of 2.77. eXp World has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,297,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,302,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 38,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $932,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,889 shares of company stock worth $14,129,728 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,687,000 after buying an additional 6,336,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after purchasing an additional 845,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 82.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,568,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

