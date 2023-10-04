Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 131,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 78,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $92.71 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

