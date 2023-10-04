Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

