Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

FATE stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 388,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 67,245 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

