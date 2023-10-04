Fernando Blasco Sells 9,250 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $145,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $142,000.00.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.01. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hayward by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Further Reading

