Fetch.ai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.78 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $178.46 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00035295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003204 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,338,051 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

