Financial Analysis: LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) & BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BRC and LQR House, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 3 5 0 2.63 LQR House 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRC currently has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 143.38%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than LQR House.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million 2.26 -$82.91 million ($0.32) -10.03 LQR House N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BRC and LQR House’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LQR House has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -5.30% -17.36% -6.64% LQR House N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRC beats LQR House on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

