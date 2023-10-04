Financial Comparison: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) vs. Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yield10 Bioscience and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Yield10 Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 929.41%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 4.62 -$13.57 million ($2.78) -0.12 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Two Rivers Water & Farming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,882.82% -427.12% -186.58% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

