Financial Survey: DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of DSV A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSV A/S and DSV A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20 DSV A/S 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 7.78% 20.89% 9.57% DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DSV A/S and DSV A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $33.37 billion 1.20 $2.49 billion $4.67 19.50 DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 21.72

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. DSV A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. DSV A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DSV A/S pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DSV A/S pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

DSV A/S beats DSV A/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About DSV A/S

