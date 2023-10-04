First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,590.00.

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,290.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 164.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 550.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

