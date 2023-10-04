First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.53 Billion Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,930,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 56.7% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $3,534,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.