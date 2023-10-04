First Command Bank Has $581,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.