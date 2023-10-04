First Command Bank Has $814,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.