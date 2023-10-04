First Command Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 8.9% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $94,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.