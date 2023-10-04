First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

