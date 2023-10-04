Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FLR

Fluor Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE FLR opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.