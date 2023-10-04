Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOJCY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Fortum Oyj Trading Down 2.9 %

About Fortum Oyj

OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

