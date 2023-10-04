Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $161.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
FNV stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $111.27 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.36.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
