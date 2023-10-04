Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total transaction of $1,299,660.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $435.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $63,014,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 508,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109,306 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after buying an additional 103,065 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

