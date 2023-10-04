Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

FUSN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FUSN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -1.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $5.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Featured Stories

