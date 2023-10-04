FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Issued By Zacks Research

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

