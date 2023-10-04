FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Issued By Zacks Research

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of HTH opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.06. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

