FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issued By Zacks Research

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $114.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 167.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 591,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $82,773,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
