FY2023 Earnings Forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Issued By Barrington Research

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. VIZIO had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VZIO. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

