FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lowered by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.36 million.

TSE KNT opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.15. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.26 and a 12 month high of C$8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.36.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

