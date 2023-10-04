FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Lowered by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$69.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.36 million.
K92 Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
About K92 Mining
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.