FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Reduced by Analyst (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$89.19 million during the quarter.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
