FY2023 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.59. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $138.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

