FY2023 EPS Estimates for Theratechnologies Inc. Raised by Leede Jones Gab (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $1.91 on Monday. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $46.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

