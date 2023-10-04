FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Issued By DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ZI stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

