FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Boosted by Zacks Research

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.59. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $184.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,176 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,480. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.