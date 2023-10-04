FY2024 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.24). Banner had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $150.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BANR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 88.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

