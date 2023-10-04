FY2024 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 780.23%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

