FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 66.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 44,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $1,094,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,398.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

