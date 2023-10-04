FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million.
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after acquiring an additional 388,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,337,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,622,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
