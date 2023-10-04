FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.86 per share, with a total value of $303,292.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

