Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

TSE:GXE opened at C$0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$220.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.93. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$1.45.

Separately, ATB Capital raised Gear Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

